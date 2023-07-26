TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — From cutting over one-third of its staff to slipping into third place in some polls, there’s no sugarcoating the problems Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign has faced this week.

In an attempt to make up for lost ground, the campaign announced yet another “reset.”

“Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden. Governor DeSantis is going to lead the Great American Comeback and we’re ready to hit the ground running as we head into an important month of the campaign,” campaign manager Generra Peck stated.

One political expert says the campaign’s problems go beyond its budget— it’s systemic and it starts with what the candidate is saying and doing.

“A well-managed campaign would not be hemorrhaging 38 campaign staffers. So this is telling us more about the fundraising problems that are all tied to DeSantis’s message,” political science professor Tara Newsom said. “The DeSantis campaign is starting to develop a reputation and that reputation is one of bloat of poor messaging and of hate messaging.”

But messaging is what the campaign believes is its strong suit. According to a still unconfirmed talking points memo, officials plan to double down on messaging, using “staff cuts to reinvest in what will win this primary and general election: Ron DeSantis and his message.”

The DeSantis-aligned super PAC Never Back Down also dismissed concerns that the staff cuts are bad news.

“I’m happy to see this lean approach,” the PAC’s founder, Ken Cuccinelli said.

Cuccinelli believes the campaign’s restructuring will matter in the months ahead.

“We need the six months that we still have for those states. And we’re making every effort to use it,” he added.

But six months isn’t much time, and while DeSantis sheds staff and revamps — his rivals are hiring more and gaining ground in the polls.

The governor is hitting the road Thursday for a bus tour with Never Back Down.