The lone Democrat in Florida's cabinet punches back

Politics

As the only statewide-elected Democrat in Florida, Nikki Fried is no stranger to fighting for what she wants.

She’s engaged in several battles with the Republican-controlled legislature and governor’s mansion as the head of Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

8 On Your Side political reporter Evan Donovan sat down 1-on-1 with her to discuss gas pump stickers, the House’s efforts to move the Office of Energy out from underneath her control, background checks on gun sales and concealed carry permits, and the crossover between Floridians who have those permits and a medical marijuana card.

