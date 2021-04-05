‘The 45th’: Why Trump is abandoning his iconic brand for a number

Politics

by: Alex Seitz-Wald

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File )

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump spent a lifetime putting his name on steaks to skyscrapers to stimulus checks, but now, the former president appears to be replacing the gold-plated surname with a number: 45.

Last week, the 45th president launched his new official website, 45Office.com, a URL unlike those of his predecessors, who used their names for their web addresses.

Trump’s shift from his name to his digits has been across his political properties.

His PAC can be accessed at SaveAmerica45.com. His White House’s old tweets can be found at @WhiteHouse45. And when his attorney Bruce Castor signed on to represent him in his second impeachment case, he said, “I consider it a privilege to represent the 45th president.'”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss