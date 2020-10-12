TAMPA (WFLA) — Despite proclaiming she doesn’t engage in party politics, Greta Thunberg has declared her support for Joe Biden in an election she says is “above and beyond party politics.”
Thunberg, a 17-year-old Swedish environmental activist, won Time’s Person of the Year in 2019. In her young life she has already addressed heads of state at the U.N., met with the Pope, sparred with Donald Trump, and inspired the largest climate demonstration in human history.
Now, she’s showing her support for presidential candidate Biden, saying the upcoming US election is “above and beyond party politics.”
“From a climate perspective it’s very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates,” she tweeted. “But, I mean…you know…damn! Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden”
In 2019, Trump called Thunberg’s Time Person of the Year award “ridiculous.”
“So ridiculous,” Trump tweeted. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”
POLITICS:
- Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Barrett begin Monday
- Pres. Trump, Second Lady Karen Pence bring MAGA rallies to Florida Monday
- Teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg endorses Joe Biden
- President Trump to hold campaign rally on Monday in Central Florida
- Amy Coney Barrett vows to follow law, not ‘own preferences’