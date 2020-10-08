Taylor Swift endorses Joe Biden for President

by: KRON Web Staff

Taylor Swift

FILE – This Nov. 24, 2019 file photo shows Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. A documentary on Swift will kickoff the next Sundance Film Festival. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Taylor Swift endorsed Joe Biden for president on Wednesday and showed her support for Kamala Harris ahead of tonight’s Vice Presidential Debate.

The singer and songwriter got into the election spirit with Biden/Harris cookies and said she will be supporting Harris during the debate.

Biden thanked Swift, who has more than 140 million followers on Instagram, for speaking out.

“Taylor, thank you for your support and for speaking out at this crucial moment in our nation’s history,” he wrote.

