Tampa voters say minds are made up despite lack of second presidential debate

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Election Day nears, 8 On Your Side talked to voters who said their opinions on the candidates will not change.

“My mind’s already made up,” Tampa voter James Gleason said.

Next week’s town hall in Miami was canceled after President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden both disputed having changes made to the current schedule.

To voters, the format does not matter.

“I already voted. So I mean, it depends on late people. Seeing how our whole lives are turning into virtual,” said Tampa voter Ronald Wessling.

Dr. Josh Scacco, an associate professor of political communications at the University of South Florida, also does not think much will change between now and election day, no matter what happens with the second debate.

“I can’t foresee a circumstance, except for some huge mistake on a part of a candidate, even a virtual debate if it were to take place, would change the general trajectory of the race,” Scacco said.

The Commission on Presidential Debates wanted to have the debate take place virtually because of the president’s diagnosis of COVID-19. This morning, the President referred to a virtual debate “as a waste of time.”

“I’m not going to do a virtual debate” with Biden, Trump told Fox News, moments after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced the changes due to Trump’s diagnosis.

Trump said he plans to hold a rally instead while Joe Biden has announced he will now participate in an ABC News town hall.

