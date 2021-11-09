Tampa native, former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany subpoenaed by committee investigating Jan. 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 15: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany participates in a White House briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House December 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Electoral College has voted to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa native Kayleigh McEnany, the former White House press secretary for the Trump administration, was subpoenaed on Tuesday by the committee that’s been investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. House Select Committee announced its newest batch of subpoenas Tuesday. They include 10 of former President Donald Trump’s highest-ranking staff members, including McEnany.

In the subpoena addressed to McEnany, the committee wrote that there is credible evidence of her involvement in the “events with the scope” of the investigation.

“As White House Press Secretary, you made multiple public statements from the White House and elsewhere about purported fraud in the November 2020 election, which individuals who attacked the U.S. Capitol echoed on January 6,” the subpoena said.

The document lays out examples of press conferences held after the election referencing fraud.

“In addition, you were with former President Trump when he traveled to the Ellipse and spoke at the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally, and ‘popped in and out’ to join Mr. Trump as he watched the attack on the U.S. Capitol later that afternoon,” the committee continued in the subpoena.

The subpoena to McEnany demands records and testimony related to what happened on Jan. 6.

“The Select Committee wants to learn every detail of what went on in the White House on Jan. 6 and in the days beforehand,” Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement. “We need to know precisely what role the former president and his aides played in efforts to stop the counting of the electoral votes and if they were in touch with anyone outside the White House attempting to overturn the outcome of the election.”

The committee has requested the documents from McEnany by Nov. 23 and scheduled her to appear for a deposition on Dec. 3.

In addition to the former press secretary, the committee also subpoenaed Trump’s Senior Advisor Stephen Miller and Special Assistant Cassidy Hutchinson.

“We believe the witnesses subpoenaed today have relevant information and we expect them to comply fully with the Select Committee’s investigation as we work to get answers for the American people, make recommendations on changes to the law to protect our democracy, and help ensure that nothing like January 6th ever happens again,” Thompson said.

McEnany was named White House press secretary in April 2020. Before that, she served as the national spokesperson for the Trump 2020 re-election campaign and the spokesperson for the Republican National Committee.

After Trump left office, McEnany joined Fox News.