TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida State Senator Janet Cruz wrote to newly-appointed Sec. of State Cord Byrd on Friday, requesting a special session of the legislature be called to address gun violence.

The letter from the Democrat, who represents Tampa, relies upon the same statutory mechanism used by Sen. Jeff Brandes to attempt a session on property insurance in May. With the letter submitted, Cruz will need the support of her colleagues in the Florida Legislature to bring lawmakers back to Tallahassee.

Cruz requested the special session, should it occur, address high-capacity rifle magazines, universal background checks and expanded red flag laws, such as the one passed after the Parkland shooting in 2018.

Her letter to Sec. Byrd reads, in part:

It is imperative that we take common sense steps to address this epidemic of gun violence that has led to atrocities in places like Parkland, FL, Buffalo, N.Y, and most recently in Uvalde, TX. We should address these issues with legislation regulating high capacity rifle magazines, mandating universal background checks, and expanding red flag laws. Without concrete action, we will see continued violence, which will have devastating consequences for the people we serve in Tallahassee. Letter from Sen. Janet Cruz to Sec. of State Cord Byrd

For the session to be called, Cruz will need the support of 20% of the Legislature writing letters to the Secretary of State requesting a special session within the next seven days. If that effort is successful, Cruz will then need to receive a three-fifths vote confirmation in both chambers to call the session.

The Department of State will need to receive that confirmation within 60 days of receiving the 20% letter participation. Separately, the governor may be swayed to call a session instead, should the legislative maneuver fail to gather muster.