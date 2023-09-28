TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa City Council is considering changing when voters head to the polls for municipal elections.

Off-year municipal elections currently cost the city around $700,000.

It’s expensive, and the city said there are not a lot of people going out to vote. They reported a 23% voter turnout in recent elections.

City officials said it might be better to coincide with general elections and switch the Tampa City elections to even-numbered years.

Leaders will discuss this matter further during a workshop this morning at 9 at old City Hall. The address is 315 East Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa.

A nationally respected scholar on municipal elections will be there to provide more information.