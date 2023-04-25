Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa’s unofficial election results are in for the City Council runoff races.

Voters went to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in District 1, District 2, District 3 and District 6 races.

Here are the unofficial results:

District 1

Alan Clendenin (64.5%)

Sonja Brookins (35.5%)

District 2

Guido Maniscalco (61.95%)

Robin Lockett (38.05%)

District 3

Lynn Hurtak (60.29%)

Janet Cruz (39.71%)

District 6

Charlie Miranda (50.91)

Hoyt Prindle (49.08%)

Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said the results include vote by mail, early voting and all Election Day precincts.

The first unofficial results will be reported and certified on April 27 at 5 p.m. after provisional ballots and vote by mail cure affidavits have been reviewed and any additional votes tabulated, the Supervisor of Elections Office said.

Officials said a recount will be triggered if a candidate was defeated by one-half of a percent or less.

If a recount is required, officials said it will begin on Friday, April 28 at 8 a.m.