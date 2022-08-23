TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s primary election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Voters waiting in line at 7 p.m. will still be able to cast their ballots.

Primary elections are held to nominate candidates for dozens of races in the November general election.

Charlie Crist or Nikki Fried are both vying for the Democratic nomination in the Florida governor’s race.

In Pinellas County, Republicans will pick a nominee for the 13th District congressional race, Anna Paulina Luna, Kevin Hayslett, Moneer Kheireddine, Christine Y. Quinn or Amanda Makki.

It’s an even more crowded race for Florida’s Congressional District 15, with ten candidates running for the chance to represent the area, which includes parts of northeast Hillsborough, southeast Pasco and Polk County.

There are also a number of county commission and school board races.

Here’s what you should know before you cast your ballot:

Make sure you’re registered

Did you register to vote? You should do so in advance. The deadline to register for this year’s primary was Monday, July 25.

If you’re not sure, you can check the Florida Department of State website.

If you missed the deadline, you won’t be able to vote, but you can register for November’s general election online. If you’ve moved, changed your name, address or party affiliation, you can also update your voter information there.

Find your polling place

Wondering where to vote on Tuesday? You can find your polling place by visiting Florida’s Department of State website or your county’s supervisor of elections website.

What’s on the ballot?

Here is a list of candidates and races in the Tampa Bay area.

You can view a sample of your ballot on your county’s supervisor of elections website. Here’s where Tampa Bay voters can find a sample of their ballot:

Have everything you need?

Voters must bring a current and valid photo ID with signature.

Options include:

Florida driver’s license

Florida ID card

United States passport

Debit or credit card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement center ID

Neighborhood association ID

Public assistance ID

Veteran health ID card

License to carry a concealed weapon

Employee ID card issued by federal, state, county or municipal government

If your ID does not include your signature, you will be asked to provide another ID that has one.