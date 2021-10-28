Tampa Bay lawmakers have mixed reaction to Florida surgeon general not wearing mask

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Reaction is mixed among several Tampa Bay legislators on whether a mask incident at the Florida Capitol will have any impact on the confirmation of the state’s surgeon general nominee.

“It’s probably not going to make his confirmation vote easy or pleasant,” said Fla. Sen. Ed Hooper (R-Palm Harbor) of the incident, in which Fla. Sen. Tina Polsky (D-Boca Raton) kicked Surgeon General nominee Dr. Joseph Ladapo out of her office for not wearing a mask.

Ladapo was reportedly meeting with Polsky to discuss his confirmation. Hooper said he doesn’t know whether the incident will affect whether he votes to confirm Ladapo, but said it will likely change the type of questions he will face during the process.

“I’m trying to reserve my full opinion until I have a chance to look eye-to-eye with the doctor,” Hooper said. “So far, I don’t think he’s really gotten off on the right foot.”

At least one fellow Republican state senator in the Tampa Bay area agrees, in part.

“It was a rookie mistake he won’t make again,” said Fla. Sen. Jeff Brandes (R-Largo) of Dr. Ladapo. Brandes said he will still vote to confirm him.

“It’s who the governor appointed,” said Brandes. “I have confidence in the governor, and the governor should get his appointments.”

On a video conference Wednesday afternoon, Congressman Charlie Crist of St. Petersburg, a Democratic candidate for governor, called for Ladapo to resign if Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t withdraw his nomination.

“That’s outrageous human behavior,” Crist said. “It’s not practicing the Golden Rule: doing unto others as you would have done unto you.”

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, also a Democratic candidate for governor, called for state senators to deny Ladapo’s confirmation and DeSantis to appoint a new nominee.

Fla. Sen. Annette Taddeo (D-Miami), another major Democratic candidate for governor, also called for the senate to reject Ladapo’s nomination.

On Tuesday, Dr. Ladapo released a statement about the incident, but did not apologize.

“Having a conversation with someone while wearing a mask is not something I find productive,” Ladapo said, “especially when other options exist. It is important to me to communicate clearly and effectively with people. I can’t do that when half of my face is covered.”

Following this incident, the governor’s office said it still stands by Dr. Ladapo.

“Governor DeSantis appointed Dr. Ladapo as State Surgeon General because he is highly qualified for this important role,” said Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis. “The governor stands by this decision and is not reconsidering Dr. Ladapo’s appointment.”

Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson (R-Trilby) had previously issued a statement about the incident, calling it “disappointing” and “unprofessional.”