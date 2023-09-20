ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida lawmaker filed a bill in the state House of Representatives that would weaken certain child labor laws.

Republican Rep. Linda Chaney, whose district covers part of southwestern Pinellas County, filed HB-49 on Monday.

Florida law currently prohibits 16 and 17-year-olds from working before 6:30 a.m., after 11:00 p.m., or for more than eight hours when there is school the next day. The bill would do away with those restrictions, as well as the requirement for a 30 minute break after four consecutive hours of work.

HB-49, which changes the word “children” under the current law to read “minors,” would get rid of the policy limiting teenage workers 30 hours per week when school is in session. It would also eliminate language restricting teenage employees to working six days per week.

“Minors 16 and 17 years of age may be employed, permitted, or suffered to work the same number of hours as a person who is 18 years of age or older,” the bill’s text reads.

Under Chaney’s bill, municipalities would not be allowed to establish their own curfews or ordinances “that regulate the presence of minors in public places and establishments” and are more “stringent” than the proposed law.

The 2024 legislative session begins in January. If passed, the bill would take effect July 1, 2024.