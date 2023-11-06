TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There are no federal or Florida statewide races this Election Day, but voters in several Tampa Bay area cities have the opportunity weigh in on local races.
Here is a list of the municipal elections taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 7:
Pinellas County
Those who live within the city limits of Tarpon Springs will vote on a referendum concerning the purchase of property near the Sponge Docks.
Voters will respond “yes” or “no” to the following: “The City proposes to purchase vacant undeveloped parcels of land totaling 1.91 acres fronting Roosevelt Boulevard, Hill Street, and Cross Street from Santorini Developers LLC for $1.8 million for the purpose of preservation, parkland, event space, parking, and civic uses. Shall this purchase be approved?“
The City of Seminole election was cancelled due to all candidates running unopposed.
Polk County
In Polk County, voters in Auburndale, Fort Meade, Lakeland and Winter Haven will weigh in on the following races:
Auburndale
- City Commissioner Seat 4
- Jordan Helms
- Donishia Yarde
- City Com
- Maulissa Braverman
- Alex Cam
Fort Meade
- City Commission Seat 4, at large
- Bob Elliot
- Jaret Landon Williams
- City Commission Seat 5, at large (special election)
- Samuel Berrien
- Candice Filyaw Lott
- Donnie True
- Charter amendment: City Commission Elections and Filling of Vacancies
- “The proposed amendment requires runoff elections to be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in December and any subsequent runoff be held on the second Monday in January to ensure all vote by mail ballots can be sent in time for the recipients to vote in City runoff elections. The proposed amendment also provides for vacancies on the Commission be filled by special election if the remaining term exceeds 28 months.“
Lakeland
- City Commissioner District A Northwest
- Lolita Berrien
- Guy LaLonde Jr.
- Samuel Simmons
- City Commissioner Seat 2, at large
- Kay Klymko
- Chad McLeod
- Dennis Odisho
Winter Haven
- City Commissioner Seat 1
- Kim Davis
- L. Tracey Mercer
- City Commissioner Seat 5 (special election)
- Johnathon D. Bush
- Clifton E. Dollison
- Tom D. Freijo
Manatee County
The cities of Anna Maria, Bradenton Beach and Holmes Beach will hold municipal elections on Tuesday. All candidates are running unopposed, according to the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office.
Anna Maria
- City Commissioner
- Jonathan B. Crane
- Charles S. Salem
Bradenton Beach
- City Commission Ward 1
- Jacob Edward Spooner
- City Commission Ward 3
- Janet Vosburgh
- Mayor
- John Chappie
Holmes Beach
- Charter Review Commission
- William H. Romberger
- City Commissioner
- Clarence Patrick Morton
- Terry W. Schaefer
- Carol A. Soustek
Sarasota County
The City of Venice is the only municipality in Sarasota County holding an election on Tuesday.
Venice
- City Council Member, Seat 1
- Joan Farrell
- Mitzie Fiedler
- City Council Member, Seat 2
- Dusty Dean Feller
- Ronald Smith
What do you need to vote?
Voters must bring a current, valid photo ID with a signature to the polls. The following will be accepted:
- Florida driver’s license
- Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
- United States passport
- Debit or credit card
- Military identification
- Student identification
- Retirement center identification
- Neighborhood association identification
- Public assistance identification
- Veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs
- Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.
As with every election, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
To find your polling place, visit the Florida Division of Elections website.