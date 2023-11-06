TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There are no federal or Florida statewide races this Election Day, but voters in several Tampa Bay area cities have the opportunity weigh in on local races.

Here is a list of the municipal elections taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 7:

Pinellas County

Those who live within the city limits of Tarpon Springs will vote on a referendum concerning the purchase of property near the Sponge Docks.

Voters will respond “yes” or “no” to the following: “The City proposes to purchase vacant undeveloped parcels of land totaling 1.91 acres fronting Roosevelt Boulevard, Hill Street, and Cross Street from Santorini Developers LLC for $1.8 million for the purpose of preservation, parkland, event space, parking, and civic uses. Shall this purchase be approved?“

The City of Seminole election was cancelled due to all candidates running unopposed.

Polk County

In Polk County, voters in Auburndale, Fort Meade, Lakeland and Winter Haven will weigh in on the following races:

Auburndale

City Commissioner Seat 4 Jordan Helms Donishia Yarde

City Com Maulissa Braverman Alex Cam



Fort Meade

City Commission Seat 4, at large Bob Elliot Jaret Landon Williams

City Commission Seat 5, at large (special election) Samuel Berrien Candice Filyaw Lott Donnie True

Charter amendment: City Commission Elections and Filling of Vacancies “The proposed amendment requires runoff elections to be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in December and any subsequent runoff be held on the second Monday in January to ensure all vote by mail ballots can be sent in time for the recipients to vote in City runoff elections. The proposed amendment also provides for vacancies on the Commission be filled by special election if the remaining term exceeds 28 months.“



Lakeland

City Commissioner District A Northwest Lolita Berrien Guy LaLonde Jr. Samuel Simmons

City Commissioner Seat 2, at large Kay Klymko Chad McLeod Dennis Odisho



Winter Haven

City Commissioner Seat 1 Kim Davis L. Tracey Mercer

City Commissioner Seat 5 (special election) Johnathon D. Bush Clifton E. Dollison Tom D. Freijo



Manatee County

The cities of Anna Maria, Bradenton Beach and Holmes Beach will hold municipal elections on Tuesday. All candidates are running unopposed, according to the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Anna Maria

City Commissioner Jonathan B. Crane Charles S. Salem



Bradenton Beach

City Commission Ward 1 Jacob Edward Spooner

City Commission Ward 3 Janet Vosburgh

Mayor John Chappie



Holmes Beach

Charter Review Commission William H. Romberger

City Commissioner Clarence Patrick Morton Terry W. Schaefer Carol A. Soustek



Sarasota County

The City of Venice is the only municipality in Sarasota County holding an election on Tuesday.

Venice

City Council Member, Seat 1 Joan Farrell Mitzie Fiedler

City Council Member, Seat 2 Dusty Dean Feller Ronald Smith



What do you need to vote?

Voters must bring a current, valid photo ID with a signature to the polls. The following will be accepted:

Florida driver’s license

Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

United States passport

Debit or credit card

Military identification

Student identification

Retirement center identification

Neighborhood association identification

Public assistance identification

Veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs

Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.

As with every election, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

To find your polling place, visit the Florida Division of Elections website.