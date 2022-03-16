SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Residents of a small South Florida town where a beachfront condominium building collapsed last summer killing 98 people voted their mayor out of office on Tuesday.

Uncertified results show Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett came in third place in the close contest.

Business owner Shlomo Danzinger won the race with 499 votes, followed by Vice Mayor Tina Paul with 476 votes and Burkett with 466.

Surfside is located just north of Miami Beach and has a population of nearly 6,000. In the early morning hours of June 24, a large section of the 12-story Champlain Towers South building collapsed with virtually no warning.