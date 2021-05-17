Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights

FILE – In this June 29, 2020 file photo, Anti-abortion protesters wait outside the Supreme Court for a decision, in Washington on the Louisiana case, Russo v. June Medical Services LLC. Beyond the presidential and congressional races, Louisiana voters are sifting through questions in the fall election about abortion rights, sports betting and tax policy. Top of that list, voters will decide whether to enshrine anti-abortion language in the Louisiana Constitution. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Monday to consider a major rollback of abortion rights, saying it will take up Mississippi’s bid to enforce a 15-week ban on abortion.

The court’s order sets up a showdown over abortion, probably in the fall, with a more conservative court seemingly ready to dramatically alter nearly 50 years of rulings on abortion rights.

The court first announced a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and reaffirmed it 19 years later.

The state’s ban had been blocked by lower courts as inconsistent with Supreme Court precedent that protects a woman’s right to obtain an abortion before the fetus can survive outside her womb.