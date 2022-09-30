WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Supreme Court starts a new term on Monday and they’re set to make decisions on a lot of impactful issues.

Last term the court made explosive decisions on abortion, gun rights, religious speech, and environmental restrictions. Now they’re gearing up to hear new cases that may reshape the country.

“Sometimes when they have a really huge term they like to follow it up with a more peaceful or quieter term. Not this time,” American University Law professor Stephen Wermiel said.

George Washington Law professor Alan Morrison agrees that this term is one to watch.

“I think it’s likely to be very consequential. There are huge issues on the table,” Morrison said.

The cases on the Supreme Court’s docket include two on affirmative action. The court is expected to determine whether colleges can consider an applicant’s race for admission.

“It’s hard to imagine the court did not take this case to do serious damage to the affirmative action efforts in higher education,” Morrison said.

The justices are also set to weigh in on voting rights. The first of two cases examines whether state legislatures should have the sole power over elections, which could take authority away from state courts.

“Had that been the case in 2020 then Donald Trump probably would’ve won the 2020 election,” Wermiel said.

The other case centers on redistricting and if representation for minority populations should be considered when drawing election maps.

“If you cannot, as the state of Alabama says, take race into account when redrawing districts at all, then essentially you’ve gutted the Voting Rights Act,” Morrison said. “Which will be significantly beneficial to the Republicans and to the states in the south and very harmful to minorities and to Democrats.”

The court is also taking a case about same-sex couples and determining whether free speech rights outweigh a state’s anti-discrimination laws that prevent businesses from excluding certain customers.

“Locking horns over individual views vs. state anti-discrimination,” Wermiel said. “There are probably millions of people in the country who have their own individual matters of conscience and moral standards and yet we have a long history of enforcing our civil rights laws and upholding anti-discrimination.

With additional cases on immigration, Native American adoption, and water pollution also on the court’s calendar, the country could be in for another blockbuster term.