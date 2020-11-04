LIVE NOW /
‘Stop the vote’: Protesters surround Detroit vote counting site

by: NBC News Channel

DETROIT (NBC) _ Ballots are still being counted in Michigan. As NBC news projects that Joe Biden is the apparent winner in that key battleground state.

In Detroit, protesters gathered outside a ballot processing center demanding that they halt the counting of absentee ballots.

The crowd, calling themselves “Election challengers” attempted to get inside the TCF Center while chanting “stop the vote.”

This, as the Trump campaign, says it’s filing a lawsuit in Michigan’s court of claims to halt the counting of ballots.

They are seeking “meaningful” access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process.

