Stimulus checks: Biden says he will push for more direct payments in next COVID relief bill

(AP/WFLA)—President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday expressed empathy with struggling families and applauded Congress for a passing the coronavirus relief bill as the nation deals with a COVID-19 surge that’s casting a shadow over the Christmas holiday. President Donald Trump later suggested he may not sign the legislation, and called on lawmakers to increase direct payments for most Americans from $600 to $2,000.

At an event in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday, Biden called out to frontline workers, scientists, researchers, clinical trial participants and those with deployed family members during the holiday season.

Noting the ways that the pandemic has altered his own holiday celebrations, which typically include up to two dozen relatives, Biden said, “not this year.”

Earlier this month, Biden said Americans “cannot be traveling during these holidays,” and acknowledged that “Christmas is going to be a lot harder.”

On Monday, Biden got vaccinated on live television as part of an effort to reassure people that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe.

“I look forward to the second shot, and I have absolute confidence in the vaccine,” Biden said. “But we’re in short supply.”

On the $900 billion coronavirus aid bill passed by Congress on Monday, Biden called the bill a “down payment” on a broader relief bill he plans to introduce when he takes office in January.

Biden said his plan would include direct payments to Americans, but did not give an amount.

He went on to praise Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., for pushing for direct stimulus payments.

“Like all compromises, this is far from perfect,” Biden said. “Early next year, I’m going to put forward to the Congress my plans for what comes next, we’ll need more help to fully distribute the vaccine. We’re going to need more testing in order to be able to open our schools. We need more funding to help firefighters and police, many of whom are being laid off as I speak. And the same with nurses risking their lives in the front lines. The same for millions of hurting families who are unable to put food on the table, pay rent or the mortgage. Unemployment is extended for another 10 weeks. It’s going to take a lot longer than that. But Congress did its job this week and I can’t and I must ask them to do it again next year.”

