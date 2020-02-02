Stetson Law professor breaks down Trump impeachment arguments

This week, the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump featured several controversial legal arguments.

Lou Virelli, professor of Constitutional law at Stetson Law School in Tampa Bay, joins 8 On Your Side political reporter Evan Donovan to break down the arguments on Battleground Florida, WFLA News Channel 8’s weekly local political show.

Watch the segment from the show above, or for a full deep dive into the Constitutional framework surrounding the legal teams’ arguments, watch the in-depth WFLA NOW digital stream below.