State Rep. Jackie Toledo speaks to 8 On Your Side about vaping bill

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Republican State Representative Jackie Toledo sat down with 8 On Your Side to discuss her new push to raise the minimize vaping age to 21.

Toledo announced Thursday she was filing a bill to raise the legal age to purchase vaping and tobacco products to 21.

This comes as federal health officials continue to investigate the link between e-cigarettes and an outbreak of chronic lung disease.

There have been six deaths related to vaping, and the CDC announced Friday that a new report shows as many as 450 cases of mysterious lung disease across the nation, and at least three deaths, are linked to vaping. The CDC issued guidance urging people to stop vaping until investigators pinpoint what is making vapers sick.

Those in the vape business believe black market products could be to blame, and fear the CDC’s recommendation is a bad guidance that’s bad for business.

“You’re telling my customers to go away and not do this anymore?” asked Mike Cherup, owner of South Tampa Vape. “So what should they do, go back to regular cigarettes?”

Customers have said they would likely switch back to cigarettes if a ban was implemented.

“Going back to cigarettes would be a very high likelihood,” said Lauren Cherup.

Watch the video to hear from State Rep. Jackie Toledo.