St. Pete mayor-elect Ken Welch to meet with Biden administration at White House

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Ken Welch, mayor-elect of St. Petersburg, will be heading to the White House to meet with members of the Biden Administration Tuesday.

A release from his campaign said Welch and other mayors from around the country will meet with White House officials over the implementation of the American Rescue Plan, the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Build Back Better agenda and other matters that would impact American municipalities.

The officials will include members of President Joe Biden’s cabinet, such as the secretaries of the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development and the U.S. Department of Labor, and other senior advisers to the president.

“I am honored to be invited to the White House to talk with other incoming mayors and Biden administration officials about key issues facing St. Petersburg and other cities,’’ Welch said. “It’s an excellent opportunity to brainstorm solutions to challenges that are important to our residents, including affordable housing, climate change and investment in infrastructure. We want to make sure St. Petersburg gets its share of federal dollars, and we want to build strong relationships at every level of government to ensure we are all working together to creatively address the issues that our residents have made clear are their top priorities.’’

Welch is St. Petersburg’s first black mayor to be elected to office, having won the election in November.

He will be sworn in on Jan. 6, 2022.