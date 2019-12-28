Spotify will stop running political ads in 2020

Politics

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Spotify is staying out of politics in 2020.

The music streaming service announced Friday it will no longer accept political ads in 2020.

Spotify said it doesn’t have the ability to “responsibly validate” the ads.

The political ads will no longer play in its ad-supported tier for music streaming and in its original and exclusive podcasts.

This does not include ads embedded within third-party content. For instance — podcasts not owned by Spotify.

The policy only affects its service in the U.S. because that’s the only market where it sells political ads.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss