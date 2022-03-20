TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A single bicyclist held up a convoy of truckers Saturday protesting COVID-19 mandates in the Washington, D.C. area.

The unusual sighting came as the “People’s Convoy” entered its third week of protests near the nation’s capital. In one video posted to Twitter, the bicyclist could be seen peddling at an extremely slow place — nearly slow enough for the rider to lose their balance.

In retaliation, a number of truck drivers blasted their horns in an attempt to ward off the bicyclist. The attempts were unsuccessful.

In another video, a man recorded his brief interaction with the cyclist as he asked, “Hey, what are you doing? You have a bunch of trucks behind you.”

With a smirk on his face, the cyclist responded, “What’s that? I didn’t hear you.”

It was not immediately clear how or when the farcical feud came to an end, but the video was widely circulated, gaining 6.3 million views by Sunday evening.

The convoy began its cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area in late February after the latest wave of new COVID-19 cases began to decline. Along their route, truckers carried signs with slogans such as “Legalize freedom” and “Let them breathe,” a reference to those who oppose mask mandates.

Saturday’s occasion would not be the first time the convoy made headlines. Throughout their journey, the convoy was met by several hundred people who rallied in parking lots, interstate bridges, and on roadsides to cheer the group.