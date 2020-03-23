Senator Romney ordered to self-quarantine after coming into contact with Rand Paul

WASHINGTON (ABC4 News) – Senator Mitt Romney has been ordered to immediately self-quarantine after Senator Rand Paul tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement from Senators Romney’s Communications team they said, “Since Senator Romney sat next to Senator Paul for extended periods in recent days and consistent with CDC guidance, the attending physician has ordered him to immediately self-quarantine and not to vote on the Senate floor. He has no symptoms but will be tested. He urges members to pass a relief package as quickly as possible that provides assistance for families, workers, and small businesses.”

