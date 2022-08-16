TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Senator Rick Scott appeared with a group of Bay Area Sheriff’s Tuesday to introduce the “Stop Fentanyl Package Act,” which is designed to combat the opioid epidemic.

Scott said the act will give local law enforcement needed tools to combat the crisis and save lives.

Scott’s visit marked the first time he’s been in the Bay area since he compared the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home to actions by the German Gestapo.

On a Fox Business program Scott said, “The way our federal government has gone, it’s like what we have thought about the Gestapo and people like that, that they just go after people. What we thought about the Soviet Union.”

When asked if he thought this comment and others were fueling violence against federal agents, Scott condemned the acts of violence.

“There should be no violence,” he said. “Nobody should ever attack anybody, for sure law enforcement.”

However, Scott still said he believes the raid on Trump’s home is political.

“I think both the FBI and the department of Justice have got to be way more transparent than they’ve been. You know, to go to a raid of a former President, a potential political appointment without giving people good information is wrong,” Scott said.

He called for the FBI to release more information about the raid and said there should be a congressional hearing.

“They should tell exactly why they did what they did and what they took,” Scott said.