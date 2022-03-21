WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFLA) — Judge Michelle Childs was not in the room during Monday’s confirmation hearings for President Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, but her name was invoked several times by one senator.

An alumna of the University of South Florida, Childs was reportedly among the finalists for the nomination, which eventually went to D.C. Circuit Court Judge Ketanji Brown-Jackson. If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the U.S.

During the first part of Jackson’s confirmation hearing on Monday, Senator Lindsey Graham bemoaned the treatment of Childs, a South Carolina native who returned to her home state to pursue law school and her legal career, which eventually landed her a federal judgeship in her home state and praise from Graham himself.

“President Biden had a choice here, and he has every right to make it: elections have consequences,” Graham said. “He had many qualified African-American women to choose from. He chose you.”

“Michelle Childs, a district court judge from South Carolina, supported by Jim Clyburn—that was in the mix,” Graham continued. “I think it came down to about 2-3-4 people, don’t know for sure, but that’s what the press was reporting.”

“When it came to Judge Childs, this Arabella group — Senator Whitehouse, when you talk about ‘dark money’ you may be onto something — is funded by Soros and some other liberal billionaire,” Graham said. “They’ve got so many groups within their group, I can’t name them all now.

The reference to “this Arabella group” is apparently a group of advisors who work with liberal non-profit groups.

“But they basically said if you pick Childs, you may have a primary opponent, Graham alleged. “The AFL-CIO said Judge Childs was a union-buster. The attacks from the left against Judge Childs was really pretty vicious, to be honest with you.”

“So you say, Judge Jackson, that you don’t have any judicial philosophy per se,” Graham continued. “Well, somebody on the left believes you do, or they wouldn’t have spent the money they spent to have you in this chair. So we’re gonna find out how that statement holds up over time.”

Senate confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown-Jackson are scheduled for this week. If Republicans hope to block her nomination, they will need every one of their votes to oppose her plus at least one Democrat to join them.