Sen. Rick Scott: ‘It would be irresponsible to allow an extended vacancy on the Supreme Court’

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida Sen. Rick Scott agrees with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying a vote on the floor of the United States Senate needs to occur following the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg to elect a Trump Supreme Court nominee.

Scott in a statement to WFLA said:

“It would be irresponsible to allow an extended vacancy on the Supreme Court. I believe that President Trump’s nominee should get a vote in the U.S. Senate.”

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.

Her death just over six weeks before Election Day is likely to set off a heated battle over whether President Donald Trump should nominate, and the Republican-led Senate should confirm, her replacement, or if the seat should remain vacant until the outcome of his race against Democrat Joe Biden is known.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer tweeted: “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”

