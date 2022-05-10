TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., has challenged President Joe Biden to a debate on inflation and the economy as record levels of price increases slam American consumers. The senator’s challenge comes after the president spoke about inflation and called out Scott’s proposed tax plan.

Gas prices hit historic highs recently as conflicts between Russia and Ukraine push the European Union toward pulling the plug on using Russian oil, and sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have cut the country’s economic powers. Still, inflation has been a problem since Biden took office, and it is unclear what powers the president has to directly combat it.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle have spent time, and rhetoric, on blaming each other for policy mistakes that have caused inflation. Despite the disagreements of his Republican colleagues, Sen. Scott has proposed taxing more Americans, including those on welfare and social security who may not currently be paying income taxes.

To solve what he calls Biden’s inflation crisis, Scott urged Biden to resign as the solution to the country’s economic woes.

“The most effective thing Joe Biden can do to solve the inflation crisis he created is resign. He’s the problem. Getting him out of office is a quick and easy solution,” the senator said in a statement. He also accused Biden of being “unwell,” “unfit for office” and “confused.”

The back-and-forth between the president and the senator comes a day ahead of May’s Consumer Price Index release. That will show if, or how much, inflation in the U.S. has increased since hitting 8.5% in April.

Biden on Tuesday promised Americans that he was working to lower consumer prices and called inflation his top priority. NBC News reported that Biden called out Scott’s proposed 11-point plan directly in the speech over its new tax on the middle class and idea of sunsetting social security and Medicaid within five years.

These two sticking points, of the many in the plan, were what had drawn the ire of Scott’s Republican colleagues, such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

“I believe inflation is our top economic challenge right now,” Biden said, according to NBC News coverage. “Republicans in Congress are so deeply committed to protecting big corporations and CEOs that they’d rather see taxes on working American families.”

Scott’s debate challenge was issued soon after in a written statement.