Sen. Rick Scott asks Trump to reconsider skipping Biden’s inauguration

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., asks questions during a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A top Florida Republican is urging President Donald Trump to reconsider skipping the upcoming inauguration of his successor.

Sen. Rick Scott, a long-time ally of the president’s, issued a statement Friday asking the president to consider attending the ceremony that will take place on Jan. 20. Trump said on Twitter Friday he would not be attending.

“He is, of course, not constitutionally required to attend and I can imagine losing an election is very hard, but I believe he should attend,” Scott said in his statement.

Scott added that he plans to attend the inauguration, calling it “an important tradition that demonstrates the peaceful transfer of power to our people and to the world.”

Sen. Scott was one of just seven Republican senators to object to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania on Thursday morning. He did not object to the electoral votes in Arizona.

Biden’s win was certified early Thursday morning, hours after a violent mob loyal to President Trump stormed the Capitol.

The president’s tweet about not attending the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris came just one day after Trump posted a video message acknowledging their victory.

“Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20,” he said in the video. “My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.”

If Trump does not attend, he will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successor’s inauguration, the Associated Press reported.

It was reported Thursday that Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend Biden’s inauguration.