Sen. Rand Paul introduces amendment to eliminate Fauci’s position

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) — US Senator and physician Rand Paul on Monday introduced an amendment that would eliminate Dr. Anthony Fauci’s position as America’s top doctor.

This move would also divide his current position as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and replace it with three new directors into three separate new institutes:

National Institute of Allergic Diseases National Institute of Infectious Diseases National Institute of Immunologic Diseases

Here is the amendment introduced to the 117th Congress:

“We’ve learned a lot over the past two years, but one lesson, in particular, is that no one person should be deemed ‘dictator-in-chief.’ No one person should have unilateral authority to make decisions for millions of Americans,” Paul said in a press release.

The Republican senator from Kentucky said the amendment maps out that each director will be confirmed by the president and confirmed by the Senate for a five-year term.

In an opinion piece on FOX News, Paul says that in his over 33 years of being a physician, studying and practicing medicine, he’s never encountered someone with the gall to proclaim himself “the science” and portray anyone opposing him as “attacking science.”

He said the amendment will get a vote this week.

Just under a year ago in April 2021, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced House Bill H. R. 2316, also known as the Fire Fauci Act, to reduce the NIAID’s director’s salary currently at $434,312, which is the highest paid of any of the 4,000,000 Federal employees, including the president.