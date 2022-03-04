Sen. Lindsey Graham defends calling for Russians to assassinate Putin

Left: Sen. Lindsey Graham waits to speak to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Right: Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to the head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Friday defended calling for Russians to assassinate President Vladimir Putin, saying it would be the quickest way to end the war in Ukraine.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends,” Graham said he hopes someone in Russia will understand that Putin is “destroying Russia and you need to take this guy out by any means possible.”

The comment came after he floated the suggestion in a Fox News interview Thursday night and again on Twitter.

“Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?” Graham tweeted, referring to Julius Caesar’s assassin and the Nazi officer who tried to kill Hitler. “The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country — and the world — a great service.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.