‘Self-Defense Restoration Act’ bill proposed in Florida would require retreat before use of deadly force

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Rep. Michele K. Rayner, D-70, filed a bill for the 2022 legislative session that would require retreat from law enforcement officers during situations where non-deadly force is threatened or used.

Rayner’s bill is entitled “The Self-Defense Restoration Act,” and is listed as HB 73. The bill would prohibit the use of deadly force by an officer who knows that it can be avoided “with complete safety by retreating.” It was added to the legislative agenda for 2022 on Sept. 17.

Rayner is a Democrat from St. Petersburg and a civil rights attorney.

The bill makes some adjustments to how officers respond to threatening situations. There are currently no cosponsors to the bill.

If enacted, HB 73 would require law enforcement officers to find alternative methods of handling situations where force is needed.

From the bill, “A person may not use deadly force…if the person knows that he or she can avoid the necessity of using deadly force with complete safety by retreating.”

Additionally, the law would remove provisions of the Florida Statutes that state persons who are using or threatening to use force do not have a duty to retreat before using deadly force in defense of persons or property.

In layman’s terms, the new bill would delete parts of Florida’s laws that say officers do not have to retreat before using lethal force in defense of people, or their possessions and property.

The bill would also repeal Florida Statute 776.032, which provides immunity from criminal prosecution or civil action for use of force.