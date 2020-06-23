Second 2020 presidential debate moves to Florida after Michigan withdraws

FILE – In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. (AP Photo, File)

MIAMI (WFLA) — The second debate on the road to the 2020 presidential election has been moved from Michigan to Florida, according to reports.

NBC News says the debate that was originally scheduled to take place at the University of Michigan, but the school says it “isn’t feasible to put on the debate.” The event will now take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Artis in Miami on Oct. 15.

The Commission on Presidential Debates didn’t specifically say that the coronavirus was the reason for why the university withdrew from hosting the event, but NBC News said Monday the school was concerned about bringing a large gathering to its campus.

The debate will be formatted like a town hall meeting in which people from Miami will be able to ask questions of President Donald Trump and his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The first debate is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 29 at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

