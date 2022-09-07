TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rick Scott of Florida are at odds over funding as GOP candidates enter the home stretch of their fight to take back the Senate this November.

“There’s clearly a disagreement with Mitch, you know, I believe that we have great candidates. I’m supposed to be the cheerleader for candidates as the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee,” Sen. Scott, R-Fla., said.

As chairman, Scott is responsible for helping Republican candidates win in the midterm elections. His fellow Republican, Sen. McConnell of Kentucky, has downplayed expectations of Republicans gaining control of the Senate in the fall elections.

“There’s probably a greater likelihood that the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different, they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” said McConnell.

Scott is countering McConnell’s concerns by touting the NRSC’s early investments.

“We have four or five good pickup opportunities against Democrats. That’s only happened because we’ve invested early and we’ve helped our candidates day after day raise their money,” said Scott.

Scott is working to get Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., re-elected. Rubio, similar to several Republican candidates, has been out-raised by his Democratic opponent Val Demings.

“We’re gonna have a great November. The one weakness we have is Democrats have been able to raise us at the campaign level,” said Scott.