TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Republican Sen. Rick Scott applauded the United States Supreme Court’s decision to strike down race-based college admissions Thursday.

In a statement, Scott said the Supreme Court’s decision was “the right one for our nation,” adding that any discrimination based on race is “wrong” and “unconstitutional.”

“Today’s Supreme Court decision was the right one for our nation and should have been 9-0. Any discrimination on the basis of race is wrong and flat-out unconstitutional. The failed experiment of affirmative action had the inverse of its intended effect of equal opportunity,” Scott said.

“For decades, this failed policy did nothing but pick and choose students based upon their race to fit a specific quota, disenfranchising others in the process. Absolutely no person should be judged on anything but their merits, the content of their character and qualifications – that’s what we should stand for as a free and great nation: not giving a damn what anyone’s skin color is,” Scott continued. “And now, the entire federal government should follow suit and make sure NO government policy is based on race and NO American is judged on their race or ethnicity. Period.”

The court’s conservative majority overturned admissions at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, pushing the colleges to look for other ways to become diverse.

According to NBC News, the Supreme Court ruled that both programs “violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution and are therefore unlawful.” In the UNC case, the vote was 6-3, while the Harvard case was 6-2.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, President Joe Biden called the rulings a “severe disappointment.”

“I know today’s court decision is a severe disappointment for so many people, including me, but we cannot let the decision be a permanent setback for the country,” Biden said during his remarks at the White House. “We need to keep an open door of opportunities. We need to remember that diversity is our strength.”