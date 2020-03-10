Sanders, Biden to debate without live audience

Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and former Vice President Joe Biden gesture during a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC. (AP Photo/John Locher)

WASHINGTON (AP/WFLA) – The Democratic National Committee has announced that the party’s next debate, being held Sunday in Arizona, would not have a live audience, “at the request of both campaigns and out of an abundance of caution.”

The moves suggest the coronavirus could upend the Democratic primary at a pivotal time in the race for both candidates. Sanders is trying to regain some momentum in the latest round of voting Tuesday night, while the former vice president is looking to further pad his delegate lead.

In a statement CNN says there will be no live audience in the March 15 debate between Sanders and Biden due to Coronavirus concerns.#NexstarDC — Alexandra Limon (@AlexLimonNews) March 10, 2020

This comes following the announcement both candidates would be abruptly canceling scheduled rallies Tuesday night in Ohio out of caution for spreading the coronavirus.

Sanders had been planning to speak at a convention center in Cleveland as results from six states voting in the Democratic presidential contests began rolling in. But he pulled the plug only about three hours before it was scheduled to start, and his campaign announced that decisions on future events would be made on a case-by-case basis.

“Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland. We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak,” Sanders’ campaign spokesman, Mike Casca, said in a statement. “All future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case by case basis.”

A Biden spokesman initially suggested the former vice president’s own event in Cleveland would go on as scheduled, but his campaign subsequently released a statement saying it was off.

At this point, it is unknown if Joe Biden’s campaign stop in Tampa will take place on Thursday.