San Francisco salon owner says she did not set up Nancy Pelosi, demands apology

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — “False and outrageous” is how San Francisco salon owner Erica Kious referred to the claims that she set up House Speaker Nancy Pelosi following days of controversy.

“Not only did I not set her up — her assertion that she is a victim and was set up is totally false and outrageous,” Kious said in a Zoom call on Thursday.

This comes just one day after Pelosi and the cosmetologist who did the speaker’s hair publicly addressed the situation.

Pelosi said the hair salon, that she says she’s been going to for years, set her up. She added that the salon owes her an apology.

But Kious said she doesn’t owe anyone an apology.

“I don’t owe anyone an apology,” she said. “Mrs. Pelosi owes the entire country an apology.”

Pelosi said she has gone to the salon several times before, and said she takes responsibility for trusting a salon she was familiar with.

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times,” she said Wednesday while addressing reporters in the city. “When they said they were able to accommodate people one person at a time, I trusted that.”

“As it turns out – it was a setup,” she added. “So I take responsibility for falling for a setup.”

The lawyer representing Jonathan DeNardo, the San Francisco cosmetologist that reportedly serviced Pelosi, released a statement Wednesday evening.

The statement reads: