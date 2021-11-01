President Biden appears to fall asleep during climate summit speeches

TAMPA (NBC) – President Biden appeared to nod off Monday during the opening session of the United Nations’ Climate Summit in Glasgow.

During remarks by one of the introductory speakers talking on behalf of the disabled around the globe. The president was seen with his eyes closed for about 30 seconds. The president opened his eyes after a staffer came over to talk to him.

President Biden is among more than 130 world leaders attending the meeting where they will try to tackle the threat of global warming.

The new urgency comes as scientists say that climate change caused by coal plants, car engines and other fossil fuel use is already worsening droughts, floods, hurricanes, wildfires and other disasters and that humans are running out of time to stave off most catastrophic extremes of global warming.

“The United States is not waiting, the costs of delay are too great, and our nation is resolved to act now,” the Biden administration said in a statement. “Climate change poses an existential threat, but responding to this threat offers an opportunity to support good-paying, union jobs, strengthen America’s working communities, protect public health, and advance environmental justice.”