Ruth Bader Ginsburg announces she’s starting 2020 ‘cancer-free’

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) – In an interview with CNN, the Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she no longer has cancer following numerous health scares.

The 86-year-old has undergone a number of surgeries since her latest diagnosis.  The Associated Press reports the Supreme Court justice has battled cancer four times over the last two decades, twice in just the past few years.

Ginsburg missed oral arguments in January last year while recovering from surgery that removed two malignant nodules from her left lung.

Ginsburg also was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in august of last year.

The 86-year-old Ginsburg is the oldest justice on the Supreme Court and was appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton.

