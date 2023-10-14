TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis made a few comments at his meet-and-greet event in Iowa on Saturday.

His statements come after conflict arose when Gaza attacked Israel last Saturday. Israel has since ordered nearly 1 million people to evacuate.

“Also, I will say, and I don’t know what Biden’s going do, but we cannot accept people from Gaza into this country as refugees. I am not going to do that,” DeSantis said. “If you look at how they behave, not all of them are Hamas, but they are all anti-Semitic. None of them believe in Israel’s right to exist. None of the Arab states are willing to take, you know, any of them. The Arab states should be taking them if you have refugees. You don’t fly people and import them into the United States of America. So, we’re going to be very strong on that. “

Israel is now retaliating, as over 1,300 people, including 258 soldiers, were killed and over 3,300 were injured, NBC News reported.

29 Americans have been killed, as of this report.

“We’ve got some serious problems in this country,” DeSantis added. “We’ve allowed a lot of these problems to fester. But my view is very simple. If you don’t like this country, if you hate America, you should not come to this country.”

According to NBC News, President Biden spoke to Palestinian Authority President Abbas on Saturday evening and discussed “implementing a two-state solution to achieve peace in the region”, citing the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Live updates can be found on NBCNews.com.