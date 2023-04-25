The Florida governor's office says the trip will be paid for by the agency Enterprise Florida, which has not disclosed the donors who will be funding it.

(NBC News) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ global trade mission this week is being funded by an organization that fellow Republicans have been trying to eliminate, raising questions about whether at least some taxpayer money will be used for his ambitious round-the-world trip to Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom.

Launched in 1996, Enterprise Florida is a public-private state agency that aims to attract businesses to the state and promote it for economic development. It has been controversial for years — and it became a sticking point between Florida House Republicans and former Gov. Rick Scott, who viewed it as an effective way to create jobs. Back then, Enterprise Florida survived, but with less funding. Private donations have typically defrayed the cost of previous trips.

DeSantis continues to travel extensively outside Florida in advance of a potential 2024 presidential bid, and he has received some criticism, including from within the GOP, over his statements about foreign policy.

