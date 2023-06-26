EAGLE PASS, Texas (NBC News) — Amid sagging national poll numbers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis toured part of the Texas border Sunday as he prepared to roll out new immigration policy proposals and justify sending hundreds of his state’s personnel to help manage a migrant influx.

DeSantis spokesman Andrew Romeo said the campaign plans to shift in coming weeks from highlighting his success in Florida to taking more direct aim at what it sees as President Joe Biden’s failures.

“Joe Biden’s open border policies have destroyed our sovereignty,” Romeo said.

On Monday, DeSantis will release his plan to secure the border, which will be the first formal campaign policy of his presidential run.

Read the full story on NBC News.