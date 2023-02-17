The Florida governor has been in high demand for speaking events around the country as he weighs a presidential run.

CHICAGO (NBC News) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to make a trip up to Illinois on Monday to speak before local law enforcement, according to the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police.

“Chicago Lodge 7 Members: Governor Ron DeSantis would appreciate your support at an event on Monday, February 20 to Back the Blue!” says a copy of the invitation shared with NBC News.

The RSVP to the event is titled “Law and Order for Illinois,” and it indicates it will take place at an undisclosed location in Elmhurst, a suburb outside Chicago. The venue will be shared with registrants 48 hours in advance.

It also says the event is open to “law enforcement members only, spouses are not included.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.