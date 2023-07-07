TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NBC News) — On June 5, at 8:06 p.m., Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted that he was sending Florida personnel to assist Iowa with a disastrous building collapse in Davenport.

“We are proud to help the people of Iowa,” he wrote, touting his role in helping the first state in the GOP presidential primary calendar.

Yet what DeSantis didn’t say — and what NBC News has learned through a public records request — was that more than 10 hours earlier, the mission had been canceled and Iowa had informed the DeSantis administration that its help was no longer needed.

A day earlier, on June 4, the administration of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, sent both Florida and Wisconsin requests for assistance in the recovery effort after the six-story building collapsed, which ultimately left three people dead.

