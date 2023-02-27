WASHINGTON (NBC News) — Ron DeSantis’ shadow campaign for the presidency has suddenly become much more visible, even as his advisers insist he’s focused on governing Florida.

DeSantis recently launched a tax-exempt organization that sponsored his speaking engagements to police groups in New York and the Philadelphia and Chicago suburbs last week. He hosted a retreat for top donors from across the country at the Four Seasons in Palm Beach this weekend. And he has already sold out venues for a national book tour that begins Tuesday.

In one midsize city, DeSantis’ political team has set a goal of raising $1 million for a spring event that is still in the planning stages — an aggressive sum, particularly given the size of the city — according to a person with knowledge of the plans.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.