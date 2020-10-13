Romney decries state of America’s ‘vile, vituperative, hate-filled’ politics, puts blame largely on Trump

Politics

by: Allan Smith

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 10: U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) attends a Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee hearing on June 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. The committee is examining the implementation of the CARES Act, which has handed out billions of dollars of government-backed forgivable loans to small-business owners that keep employees on their payroll. (Photo by Al-Drago-Pool/Getty Images)

(NBC News)—Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Tuesday he’s fed up with how “vile” and “vituperative” American politics have become, placing the blame largely on President Donald Trump.

“I have stayed quiet with the approach of the election,” Romney said in a statement posted to Twitter. “But I’m troubled by our politics, as it has moved away from spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation — let alone the birthplace of modern democracy.”

“The president calls the Democratic vice presidential candidate “a monster;” he repeatedly labels the speaker of the House “crazy;” he calls for the Justice Department to put the prior president in jail; he attacks the governor of Michigan on the very day a plot is discovered to kidnap her,” Romney said of comments Trump has made within the last week in Fox News interviews and on Twitter.

