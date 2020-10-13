(NBC News)—Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Tuesday he’s fed up with how “vile” and “vituperative” American politics have become, placing the blame largely on President Donald Trump.
“I have stayed quiet with the approach of the election,” Romney said in a statement posted to Twitter. “But I’m troubled by our politics, as it has moved away from spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation — let alone the birthplace of modern democracy.”
“The president calls the Democratic vice presidential candidate “a monster;” he repeatedly labels the speaker of the House “crazy;” he calls for the Justice Department to put the prior president in jail; he attacks the governor of Michigan on the very day a plot is discovered to kidnap her,” Romney said of comments Trump has made within the last week in Fox News interviews and on Twitter.
Read the full story on NBCNews.com.
LATEST STORIES:
- Romney decries state of America’s ‘vile, vituperative, hate-filled’ politics, puts blame largely on Trump
- LIVE NOW: Barrett says she’s ‘not hostile’ to health law
- Trump intensifies focus on Harris in final weeks of campaign
- Biden to stump in South Florida Tuesday afternoon
- WATCH: Trump throws masks to Florida rally crowd