Republican senator trolls Pelosi, rips up impeachment articles

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Republican from North Carolina is going viral for following the trend that’s ripping through Washington.

Sen. Thom Tillis posted a video on social media of him tearing up the articles of impeachment on Wednesday night.

The move was in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up her copy of President Trump’s speech after the State of the Union address on Tuesday. The Senate later voted 48-52 and 47-53 Wednesday to acquit President Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“Two can play this game, @SpeakerPelosi,” Tillis tweeted along with the video. “Glad to finally put impeachment in the rear view mirror so we can get back to work for the people of North Carolina.”

Music plays in the background as Tillis tears the documents in half and drops them.

The video has been viewed more than 100,000 times.

The News & Observer reports Tillis is up for reelection this year.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Engineers begin search for lost graves underneath Pinellas County School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Engineers begin search for lost graves underneath Pinellas County School"

HCSO Deputies inspecting games ahead of the Florida State Fair kickoff Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO Deputies inspecting games ahead of the Florida State Fair kickoff Thursday"

Grave Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grave Concerns"

Grave Concerns: Uncovering Tampa’s black hidden cemeteries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grave Concerns: Uncovering Tampa’s black hidden cemeteries"

Road Rants: Checking for recalls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: Checking for recalls"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

Tampa men accused of filling fuel bladders in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa men accused of filling fuel bladders in Pasco County"

Tampa woman tells how ‘Gray death’ killed her brother

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa woman tells how ‘Gray death’ killed her brother"

Sgt. Richard Stayskal attends State of the Union

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sgt. Richard Stayskal attends State of the Union"

Victims of military medical malpractice can now file claims for negligence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Victims of military medical malpractice can now file claims for negligence"

Jaylen Harrell, who committed to play football at the University of Michigan, tells us who introduced him to the sport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jaylen Harrell, who committed to play football at the University of Michigan, tells us who introduced him to the sport"

Nashville man wanted in January murder of wife arrested in St.Petersburg

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville man wanted in January murder of wife arrested in St.Petersburg"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss