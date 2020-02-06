Republican senator trolls Pelosi, rips up impeachment articles

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Republican from North Carolina is going viral for following the trend that’s ripping through Washington.

Sen. Thom Tillis posted a video on social media of him tearing up the articles of impeachment on Wednesday night.

Two can play this game, @SpeakerPelosi. Glad to finally put impeachment in the rear view mirror so we can get back to work for the people of North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/YHXbIYxQ3A — Thom Tillis (@ThomTillis) February 5, 2020

The move was in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up her copy of President Trump’s speech after the State of the Union address on Tuesday. The Senate later voted 48-52 and 47-53 Wednesday to acquit President Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“Two can play this game, @SpeakerPelosi,” Tillis tweeted along with the video. “Glad to finally put impeachment in the rear view mirror so we can get back to work for the people of North Carolina.”

Music plays in the background as Tillis tears the documents in half and drops them.

The video has been viewed more than 100,000 times.

The News & Observer reports Tillis is up for reelection this year.

LATEST STORIES: