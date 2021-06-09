Rep. Val Demings announces 2022 bid to unseat Sen. Marco Rubio

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — “Never tire,” That’s the slogan Val Demings uses repeatedly in her newly launched campaign video for Senate on her website.

“I’m running for the United States Senate because of two simple words: Never tire,” Demings says.

The campaign website features the new video as well as a donation page for her run and a way for her supports to sign up and help.

Last month, WESH 2 News confirmed Democratic Orlando Congresswoman Val Demings aimed to unseat Marco Rubio in next year’s Senate race from an official in her campaign. That was after Demings dropped an ad on social media, tracing her life from humble beginnings, to her historic rise to be the first female Orlando police chief.

When Demings spoke with us at that time, she spent most of the interview targeting Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“I think Floridians deserve to know the whole story and the truth, and whether it’s me or not I believe that Florida deserves, and Florida can do, better,” Demings said.

Demings raised her profile as one of the House Managers that prosecuted former-President Donald Trump after his first impeachment.

Former congressman Alan Grayson has already filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission to raise money and explore a run for Rubio’s Senate seat.

WESH 2 News reached out to Rubio’s campaign on Demings in May. At the time, spokesperson Dan Holler responded:

“Democrats are tripping over themselves in a race to the left to find a candidate who will help advance Nancy Pelosi’s socialist agenda. Senator Rubio’s record of results for Florida is unmatched, from passing the bipartisan PPP program that saved millions of Florida jobs to providing critical tax relief for hard working families. While Democrats are flailing to find their next candidate to advance their radical agenda, Senator Rubio is focused on delivering wins for the people of Florida.”

