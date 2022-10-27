TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The midterm election is less than two weeks away.

Democrat Senate candidate Val Demings was back in Hillsborough County Thursday, this time, talking with voters about the need and demand for affordable health care.

She was joined by Congresswoman Kathy Castor, healthcare advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour to celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act’s measures to drive down healthcare costs for millions of working families and seniors.

Demings had a message for Floridians that help is on the way.

“Health care should be affordable,” Demings said. “Our primary responsibility is to protect the health and safety of the people that we represent,” Demings said.

In the next several days, Demings and her opponent Sen. Marco Rubio have more stops to make.

In less than two weeks, Rubio will join former President Donald Trump for a rally in Miami.

Demings answered a question Thursday about that rally, saying Rubio is not focused on the people of Florida.

“I’m focused on Floridians,” Demings said. “Marco Rubio can have all the rallies he wants. It does not make the life of any Floridian better.”

Rubio was in Jupiter Thursday talking with his supporters about his race against Demings before his campaign team fired back in a statement.

Rubio campaign spokeswoman Elizabeth Gregory sent 8 On Your Side a statement below:

“Congresswoman Demings is apparently blissfully unaware that she will be joining President Biden for a rally on Tuesday to celebrate their failed policies and the disastrous impact they’ve had on Florida families. Unlike Demings, Marco Rubio and President Trump worked together to deliver for Floridians, including creating PPP and saving millions of Florida jobs, bringing accountability to the VA, and doubling the Child Tax Credit for working families.”